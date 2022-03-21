Milan rises 0.30% animated by oil companies

Rome, 21 Mar The Milan Stock Exchange closed higher today and its selective FTSE MIB index rose by 0.30% to 24,294.71 points, following a session in which the influential energy sector was driven by rising oil prices. Meanwhile, the overall FTSE Italia All-Share index grew by 0.26%, to 26,563.59 integers. During the session, 710 million shares worth 2,234 million euros changed hands (about 2,466 million US dollars at the current exchange rate). The energy sector led the profits, thanks to the rise in the price of “black gold”, and against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. The steel company for the hydrocarbon sector, Tenaris, rose by 6.09%, followed by Cnh Industrial (4.46%), the defense company Leonardo (2.95%), the oil companies Eni (2.88%) and Saipem 1.33%), the power company A2a (1.91%) and Enel (1.11%). On the other hand, the laboratories Diasorin (4.23%), Mediobanca (2.20%), Iveco (2.01%), the concessionaire Atlantia (1.68%) and the tire manufacturer Pirelli (1.63%) were located in negative terrain. CHIEF gsm/ads