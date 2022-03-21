Miami, the new opportunity for Alcaraz and Badosa

Sports Writing (USA), 21 Mar Without Rafa Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Paula Badosa will be the stars of the Spanish delegation at the Miami Open, which will be held from Tuesday to April 3. The tournament will feature figures such as Russia's Daniil Medvedev, German Alexander Zverev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, hungry for revenge after a lackluster journey in the recently finished Indian Wells. The main draw in Miami will not feature Nadal, who resigned from the tournament to give priority to preparing for the clay court season, nor will Serbian Novak Djokovic, who cannot access the United States because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, which further increases equality in the fight for the crown won last year by the Polish Hubert Hurkacz. This is a new opportunity for Alcaraz, 15 in the world ranking since Monday, who arrives in Florida after starring in a brilliant tournament in Indian Wells and falling in the semifinals, after a game of enormous intensity, against Nadal. The Spaniard, aged just 18, will not play the first round and will make his direct debut in the second round against the winner of the match between Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (55) and the American Marcos Giron (52) and would have a hypothetical cross with Tsitsipas, third favorite, in the round of 16, according to the draw held this Monday. He also shares the side of the draw with Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, seventh seeded, with whom he could face in the quarterfinals. He is looking forward to a rematch Medvedev, who premiered in California as number 1 in the world, but returned the scepter to Djokovic after falling in the third round to Frenchman Gael Monfils. The Russian player has a demanding start to the tournament, as he could face each other in the second round with British Andy Murray, who participates in Miami as a guest. A duel between Medvedev and Spaniard Roberto Bautista is shaping up in the round of 16, while the reigning champion Hurkacz could be the threat in a hypothetical quarter-final. In addition, Italian Matteo Berrettini, fourth favorite, could cross paths in the quarterfinals with Russian Andrey Rublev, who arrives in Miami after losing in the semifinals at Indian Wells. On that same side of the draw is young Italian Jannik Sinner, who reached the final last year, who could face each other in the third round with Spaniard Pablo Carreño. On the WTA circuit, Paula Badosa will make her debut in the second round against the winner of the match between the German Laura Siegemund (93) and a player out of the standings, while Garbiñe Muguruza, 9 in the world, will do so against a player from the 'qualy'. Badosa and Muguruza share the side of the draw, but they would only cross paths in a hypothetical semifinal. Poland's Iga Swiatek, second favorite and recent champion in Indian Wells, is Muguruza's threat in a possible quarter-final. The first favorite, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, could already cross paths with Romanian Simona Halep in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals with the third-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit. The Miami Open will begin this Tuesday with the first round of the women's tournament, while the ATP circuit will start competing on Wednesday. CHIEF am/car