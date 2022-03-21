Mexico's new international airport starts operations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new international airport in Mexico City, one of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's landmark works that caused great controversy after its construction was handed over to the military, began operations on Monday with a local airline flight.

After 6:30 (1230GMT), a flight of the airline Aeromexico departed from Felipe Angeles International Airport to the southern state of Tabasco, marking the start of operations of the air terminal that was built in less than three years by the Mexican army amid questioning by opponents who rejected the ruler to hand over to the military that work as well as other major projects of his administration.

During the day, the new airport will operate 20 flights from local airlines Aeromexico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus and the Venezuelan state carrier Conviasa, plus two freight and private flights from the United States, National Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Monday, adding that it is expected to mobilize 2,022 passengers.

The location of the new airport, 43 kilometers from the city center, sparked criticism from opponents who claimed that passengers will face difficulties reaching the terminal due to the capital's heavy vehicle traffic and public transport constraints.

To challenge his opponents, López Obrador left early Monday morning from the National Palace, in the city center, on his way to the new international airport to hold his security cabinet meeting and his usual morning conference there.

The president sees the new airport as a symbol of his battle against privilege and ostentation. López Obrador canceled a costly avant-garde project initiated by his predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) on a swamp at the eastern end of the city, much closer to the center, and decided to build the new terminal on firmer soil to the north.

The new airport is projected to cost $4.1 billion, which, according to the governor, represents savings compared to the previous project. The Undersecretary of the Interior, Rabindranath Salazar, reported last week that the new terminal will start with two of the six planned connections pending, which are expected to be completed before the end of López Obrador's mandate in 2024.

The new airport will work in conjunction with the one that already exists in Mexico City.