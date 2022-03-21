Massive black hole winds impact star formation

Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Spain), 21 Mar The winds emitted by supermassive black holes have a direct impact on the formation of stars in their host galaxies, according to a study led by researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Spanish Canary Islands Archipelago (IAC) Patricia Bessiere. One of the key questions that astronomy tries to answer is “why do galaxies look like that?” , said Monday the IAC in a statement, stating that computer simulations of how they were formed and evolved suggest that there should be many more high-mass galaxies than those observed. “So what is the missing ingredient in these simulations? What process within galaxies prevents more stars from forming?” , continues to question the IAC. It is now known that all massive galaxies harbor a supermassive black hole in its heart, which is millions or billions of times heavier than the Sun. When the amount of gas inside the galaxy that falls on the black hole increases sharply, it heats up and releases huge amounts of energy and when a supermassive black hole passes through such a phase, it is called the Active Galactic Core or AGN. Astronomers think that this phenomenon may be the missing ingredient in their simulations and that some of the energy released by the AGN would have the effect of pushing gas out of the galaxy, in a process known as “AGN-driven winds” or “AGN feedback”, which means there will be less gas to form with new stars. A team of researchers from the IAC has tried to capture this process in action using the integral field spectroscopy of the KCWI instrument, installed on the Keck telescope in Hawaii, which allows many spectra to be taken simultaneously at different locations in the galaxy. In this way they have been able to map both the winds driven by the AGN and the ages of the stars in the interior region of the active galaxy Markarian 34. With this approach, they hoped to understand whether these winds had a direct impact on star formation and the results of the study are published today in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society Letters as part of the QSOFEED project, which aims to understand how supermassive black holes affect the galaxies that host them . The team's results show that AGNs, and in particular, the winds they drive, have a complex impact on their host galaxies. In this way, they have found that in a part of the galaxy, ahead and on the edges of the wind, new stars are forming. Patricia Bessiere explains that some theoretical studies and computer simulations suggest that, as the wind driven by the AGN passes through the galaxy, the denser and colder gas, which lies ahead and on the sides, compresses, making conditions for star formation more favorable. “This means that the wind is actually causing stars to form rather than suppressing it,” he says. However, on the other side of the galaxy, the pace of star formation is not affected by the wind. The team suggests that this could be because the wind there is faster and more turbulent, which means that the conditions for star formation are not as favorable. Cristina Ramos, a researcher at the IAC and co-author of the article, points out that what they are seeing “may be evidence of preventive feedback, which means that the wind is disturbing the gas in the galaxy, which cannot collapse to form new stars.” This study shows that the relationship between AGNs and their host galaxies is complex and can affect different regions in different ways. “The findings of this observational research are important pieces of information to be taken into account in simulations of galaxy formation and evolution regarding the role played by AGNs,” Bessiere clarifies. To improve understanding of this relationship, the team now plans to expand its study by observing a larger sample of AGNs using the Megara instrument, installed in the Gran Telescopio Canarias at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory, on the Canary Island of La Palma, in the Atlantic. This instrument will allow the team to obtain integral field spectroscopy data that they will use to characterize the spatial distribution of both winds and stellar populations. This will help astronomers understand the details of the relationship between AGN and star formation and, more importantly, how common these interactions are. CHIEF asd/jmor/en