María León spoke about Yuri's alleged homophobia: “I respect his opinion but I don't share it”

María León joins the list of artists who do not approve of certain comments that Yuri has issued about the LGBT+ community and that is why this time she was asked if that thought influenced the great friendship they have, because a couple of weeks ago even a musical duet they released on digital platforms and she has maintained a moderate success despite the fact that the jarocha's career has been adversely affected by his controversial statements.

In a very delicate way and measuring her words, the now La Voz coach answered the questions of a reporter from Venga La Alegría who insisted on knowing whether opinions about the gay community were shared between the two singers, to which she not only made it clear that this was not the case, but even assured that she is also part of the sexual diversity and different expressions of gender.

“Of course! (I am) super ally as part of the community... they are dirty issues and I obviously as part of the community have a love, a support and a need to defend certain things, there is a parallel part that we share infinitely for her, she will always be my friend, I respect her opinion but I don't share it,” she said.

The singer did not approve of her comments Photos: Instagram @oficialyuri/@sargentoleon

The performer of hits such as Se Te Salida Mi Nombre, Moving Hormiga and Ask Permission assured that her admiration for Yuri is very great since she is one of the people who have supported her the most since the beginning of her career as a member of Playa Limbo and now as a soloist, so the difference between friendship and ideals is very but she is very clear about it: “For me she has always been an iconic artist, who since I was a little girl gave me my first tips, my first words and has a completely unblemished career,” he added.

In previous weeks, María León and Yuri unleashed a controversy on social networks after they exchanged a series of messages, where the possible plagiarism of a song came out. The performers took to their Instagram accounts to clarify what is the truth behind their heated confrontation that went viral on the internet.

María León considers herself part of the LGBT+ community (Photo: Instagram/ @sargentoleon)

At first it was thought that the interpreter of Maldita Primavera had made the post in order to smooth out any issues that might arise from her comments, however, the background of the situation was revealed thanks to the message with which Yuri accompanied the photograph: “Dear friend! ... it is a pleasure and an honor for me to be able to share the gift of music with you! Thank you very much for inviting me to sing with you!” , wrote before the premiere of his song Te Quedas Sin Mi.

Yuri, in recent weeks has been related to the controversy and has been harshly criticized on social networks as some netizens, in the past framework of International Women's Day, reminded her of some statements she has made in the past, where she allegedly commented that she does not agree that homosexual couples adopt children.

Photo: Dark Room

After this and his failed presentation on the program La más draga, where he received harsh criticism, he now went out to defend himself through a small video clip of just over 10 seconds where he tried to send him a message to all his haters.

As a result, alleged homophobic statements that the Veracruz-born woman would have made about the adoption of same-sex couples came out. After this and the incessant attacks on social networks, Yuri shared a message with the description: “Beautiful week, and as #sanchopanza said “... if dogs bark we are walking...”.

KEEP READING: