Marcela Reyes reviewed her life through an emotional video

Marcela Reyes is one of the best-known DJs and music producers in Colombia, among other things, for being one of the pioneers of the 'guaracha' genre, which has been very popular in several Latin American countries.

However, before being acclaimed and recognized by her millions of followers, this woman went through hard times that marked her personal life and built her current personality.

And although there are several family and personal situations that the antioqueña has reported on social networks, she wanted to summarize her dark past through a video she recently posted to her Instagram account.

The recording shows a girl playing Marcela Reyes in her childhood, as she is seen going through dark moments from the past that hindered her path to becoming a professional DJ.

Later, he recalls the birth of his only child, the fight against a disease suffered by his mother and his battle against criticism of public opinion.

The reactions of those who follow the celebrity Paisa were not long in coming, as they began to rumor about the reason for this production, which is that, in the opinion of many, it is a biographical film that would soon come to light.

“What good shots!” , “The production is very clean, it must be for a film”, “it looks like the trailer of something important” and “I was shocked and I expect more”; are some of the comments he received in his publication.

But not only did the Marcela Reyes fan speak out, but she was also left an emotional message by her colleague, the popular music singer Lady Yuliana, who a few days ago reported that he changed his son from school due to bullying problems.

It is worth mentioning that as seen in the video, Marcela Reyes has stated that her childhood was not easy, because apart from being a survivor of the earthquake in Armenia (1999), she has said at various times that she witnessed how some people were responsible for humiliating her mother.

In addition, in the past few days she was nostalgic about what problems have kept her away from her family.