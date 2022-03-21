Mali and ECOWAS fail to reach agreement again on the date of elections

Bamako, 21 Mar The transitional Government in Mali deplored not reaching agreement on the date of the upcoming elections with the mediator of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) during his last visit to the African country. The military junta - which heads the current transitional government - has offered to ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan to lower the proposed 36-month transition period, after 29 months, to 24 months to organize elections and restore constitutional order, but all proposals were rejected by Jonathan. In a statement, the transitional government explained last night that this new “non-reducible deadline for the authorities in Mali was not consented to by the ECOWAS mediator and his delegation who maintained their position”. The transitional government has held ECOWAS responsible for the blockade of negotiations and regretted that the pan-African body “does not yet take into account the complexity of the challenges facing Mali, as well as the deep aspirations of its people, determined to take their destiny into their own hands”. For its part, ECOWAS - which had decreed sanctions against Mali for failing to fulfill its promise to hold general elections last February - has reaffirmed in a statement its willingness to continue negotiating with the Malian authorities in order to achieve an acceptable transition timetable. Mali is experiencing a serious security crisis with the presence of several jihadist groups attacking the Army, the UN mission in the country and civilians, as well as a complex political crisis following two coups d'état in August 2020 and May 2021 that gave way to a transitional process that has not yet ended. CHIEF fzb-id