Luis Fernando Suárez does not save anything and criticizes Colombian football

Colombian football is experiencing a difficult present where it has lost prominence internationally in recent years. One example, the elimination of Atlético Nacional and Millonarios from the first phase of the Conmebol Libertadores by Olimpia and Fluminense respectively.

In addition, another reflection is the current level of the Colombia National Team that complicated its qualification to Qatar 2022, and it will have to define its fate against Bolivia and Venezuela to at least have a chance to play the repechage to the World Cup event.

Another factor attributed to this bad moment is the administrative management by some managers who are more interested in selling than putting together good payrolls to compete on the continent for big things.

A voice authorized to speak about this situation is coach Luis Fernando Suárez, who is currently directing the selected 'Tico'.

During an interview with the portal Futbolred, the former Atlético Nacional coach was clear when it came to talking about Colombian professional football.

For the former coach of Honduras, Colombia has a wide variety of players and they must look for the best tools to develop their skills but above all better professionals.

He also referred to the game system of the Dimayor Betplay League, since according to Luis Fernando Suárez, the number of matches and tournaments does not allow players to prepare in the best way.

Similarly, the former coach of the Junior of Barranquilla and Atlético Bucaramanga had words for Yaser Asprilla de Envigado and Juan Daniel Ruíz de Millonarios, future promises of coffee football. On the other hand, he also pondered the work of Alberto Gamero at the head of the capitalist painting.

In the Concacaf Qualifiers, Costa Rica has had a difficult path, however, the 'Ticos' managed to close the gap to Panama, which is currently in fourth place with 17 points, one more than those led by Luis Fernando Suárez.

Costa Rica's next match will be at home against Canada, the great revelation of these qualifiers that has already won its ticket to play the final phase of the World Cup. He will then visit El Salvador and close at the National Stadium against the United States.

