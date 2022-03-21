List of infographic forecasts for Monday, March 21, 2022

CHINA ACCIDENT: MAJOR AIR CASUALTIES WORLDWIDE.- A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 crashed in the Chinese province of Guangxi with 132 people on board, in the worst civil air disaster recorded in the country since 2010. It contains a list of major air accidents involving civilian aircraft since 1990 with more than one hundred victims. UKRAINE UNDER FIRE — HOW WILL THE WAR CHANGE INTERNATIONAL TRADE? .- The war in Ukraine is having serious consequences for international trade, such as problems in the supply chain and a sharp rise in the prices of energy and other commodities. It contains a list of different scenarios on how international trade is being affected as a result of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine. OSCAR 2022 — SEVERAL NOMINATIONS AND NO OSCARS. Diane Warren won her thirteenth Oscar nomination for best original song in 2022, Daniel Sudick completes another twelve for special effects and Paul Thomas Anderson, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of recent times, is going for his eighth nomination, but none of them have ever won an Oscar. Will it be this year? It contains a list of candidates for the award with the highest number of nominations and who have not received it. WORLD WATER DAY 2022.- It contains statistics and global information on water resources, in connection with World Water Day, which is commemorated annually on March 22. PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS.- Evolution of vaccination in the world. PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS.- Situation of the pandemic in Latin America. A DAY LIKE TODAY.- It contains three events that occurred on March 23. — jdm/mf If you want to know the events and information events planned for any of the next 365 days, EFE offers you the Digital Agenda, which is accessed via the Internet. For more information about this or other products, please contact our Customer Service departments by sending an email to info@efeamerica.com (U.S. and Caribbean) or comercial@efe.com.mx (Mexico and Central America)