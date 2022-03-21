LATEST: At least 4 killed in night attacks on Kiev

KIEV, Urania - Projectiles thrown on a Kiev neighborhood have devastated a shopping mall, which was turned into a still-smoking ruin on Monday morning in the middle of multi-storey towers.

Emergency services reported at least four deaths in Sunday night's attacks near the city center. The force of the explosion burst all the windows in the neighboring block and twisted their metal frames.

In the distance, artillery fire could be heard as firefighters worked amidst the destruction in the populous district of Podil.

___

LVIV, Ukraine — An ammonia leak at a chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy contaminated an area more than 2.5 kilometers (about 1.5 miles) around, authorities said Monday morning.

The regional governor of Sumy, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, did not say what caused the escape.

The Sumykhimprom plant is on the outskirts of the city, which has about 263,000 inhabitants and has suffered frequent attacks by Russian troops in recent weeks.

“Now there is no threat to the center of Sumy, since the wind does not blow into the city,” Zhyvytskyy said.

The nearby town of Novoselytsya, about 1.5 km (1 mile) southeast of Sumy, was threatened.

Emergency teams were working to contain the leak.