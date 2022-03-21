Kremlin says there is not enough progress for Putin and Zelenski meeting

Moscow, 21 Mar Progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is still not enough for a meeting between the leaders of both countries, Vladimir Putin, and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kremlin declared today. “The degree of progress in the negotiations is probably not as desired as one would like, nor as required by the dynamics of the development of the situation for the Ukrainian side,” Russian Presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at his daily telephone press conference. Peskov refused to comment on the details of the talks, being asked where the delegations of both countries are now, who plan to resume their meetings in videoconference format today. At the same time, he insisted that for the meeting between the presidents it would be possible only after the previous work was done and an agreement was agreed upon. “At the moment, there is no significant progress (in that direction),” he reiterated. At the same time, he indicated that Russia is not considering the establishment of a ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations, because these pauses are used by “nationalist formations” in Ukraine to “regroup and continue the attacks on Russian troops.” Zelensky said Sunday that he is “prepared” to negotiate with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to end hostilities in the country, but ruled out recognizing the independence of the Donbas and Russian sovereignty over Crimea. In an interview with CNN, the Ukrainian president stated emphatically that he will not make “any commitments that affect the territorial integrity and sovereignty” of Ukraine. The Kremlin demands that Kiev renounce plans to join NATO, recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in the Donbas, and Russian control of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014. According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu, talks to seek a way out of the conflict have progressed to “almost an agreement” on most of the issues raised at the negotiating table. In an interview published this Sunday by the newspaper Hürriyet, the head of Turkish diplomacy summarized the conclusions he drew from his trips to Moscow and Lviv last week, where he met his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Dimitro Kuleba, respectively. The minister assured that there has already been a long way in the talks between the delegations of both sides, but that peace will require a meeting at the highest level. On Monday, the Kremlin appreciated the efforts of all countries that offer to host a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky, but insisted that for the time being this is “a secondary issue”. CHIEF mos/jgb