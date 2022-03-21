Kessler: “Quarters promise first-class football in first class stadiums”

Madrid, 21 Mar UEFA women's football manager, Nadine Kessler, assured that the quarterfinals of the women's Champions League that will be played from tomorrow, with a confrontation between Real Madrid and Barcelona, “promise first-class football in first-class stadiums”. “It's an incredible occasion and a quarter-final draw that promises first-class football in first-class stadiums. Great moments like this are what women's club football needs,” said the former German player. Kessler said that “in this first season of the centralized UEFA Women's Champions League there were 13 group stage matches played at major venues” and was pleased to see that “this trend continues in the quarterfinals, where seven of the eight clubs will play in their largest stadium.” On Monday, UEFA highlighted the record number of public attendance at the women's “Champions” matches this season and the success of the broadcasts following the global agreement with DAZN and YouTube, whereby all the clashes of the competition were followed free of charge and the group stage had more than 14 million visits from more than 210 countries. He also highlighted that the average number of spectators in the group stage has almost doubled to 3.381, despite still restrictions due to the pandemic, when in the last season that was not affected by this one (2019-2020), in which rounds of 32 and 16 were played with back-and-forth matches, the average in 48 matches was 1 7.32. This season's data includes 18,344 spectators at the Parc des Princes for Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid and 12,782 at Servette-Chelsea in Geneva. Those two matches were part of a total attendance of nearly 60,000 people in the eight matches of matchday three. UEFA predicted another record of attendance in the return match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou and noted that almost all matches in the knockout phase this season will be played in the main stadium of each club. Within the studies on the evolution of women's football, UEFA also referred to the first “Women's Champions League Physical Report”, which aims to support research on women's football and its growth in recent years with detailed performance data. According to the report, previous studies of the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups revealed that from one final tournament to another the number of high-intensity races increased by 15% and 29% respectively, while in the UEFA Women's Champions League there was a 10% increase in these actions in a single season, although the pandemic influenced many preparation programs in the 2019/20 season. CHIEF WMO/EA