Karina Napoli, the nurse disappeared with her son and was found dead a week later

Karina Nápoles was a 36-year-old nurse who worked at the General Hospital in Tlahuac. Since Friday, March 11, she and her son Oscar were reported missing in the town of San Antonio Tecómitl, in the Milpa Alta mayor's office, Mexico City.

In this, as in many other cases of disappearance of women, the family accused the Mexico City Attorney's Office of acting late and negligently.

Karina was last seen when she went out to work out in the town of San Antonio Tecómitl, MilPa Alta. According to the family's version, at that same time her ex-husband would have picked up her son to take him away.

It was from that moment that they didn't hear from both of them for the next three days.

According to the accounts of the case, after three days, the little boy would have returned in a taxi, alone. It was he who told his relatives that during the time he disappeared he was in Hidalgo.

(Photo: @albert_bsotto)

It should be noted that by this point Karina's family had already gone to the capital's prosecutor's office to report both disappearances and had even mobilized independently to locate her.

It was last Friday, March 18, that the family finally found her whereabouts: they reported on social networks that they had located her, but already lifeless.

So far, your ex-partner has been identified as a possible responsible party; however, the status of the investigation has not been reported so far.

Unofficially it became known that the alleged femicide's sister forced him to surrender to the authorities, it even transpired that it was he who revealed that he had left Karina's body in the Ocotal ravines, where he was found.

Similarly, as stated by her acquaintances in the media, it was revealed that Karina had already commented on several occasions that she suffered violence from her then partner, but it took a long time for her to leave because of her fear of her.

Following her death, on March 19, a group of women held a protest in which one of the slogans was: 'Covid-19 did not kill her, she was killed by a feminicide. '

Thus, the protesters demanded justice for Karina Napoli. Several women came to leave candles and white flowers for an altar in the letters of the Tecómitl esplanade. At the same time, a collection was made for the nurse's family.

(photo: @MadresJusticia)

Just last February 27, during a press conference, Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged an increase in the crime of femicide so far in 2022. It should be added that between January and February 11 cases of femicide were recorded in the national capital alone, which broke the downward trend that had been maintained since 2019.

“Until December we had a decrease between 2019 and the date of about 30% in the number of femicides monthly, in January and February there was an increase, I don't know whether to call it atypical or not, rather let's say things as they are, there was an increase in the number of women who, unfortunately, were killed because of gender,” said the head of government.

It should be noted that for now, the State of Mexico was, according to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), the epicenter of femicides during the first month of 2022, as it concentrated 14.8% of the alleged crimes of femicide nationwide in 2021.

