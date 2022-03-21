Juventus admits that Paulo Dybala will not continue next season

Juventus will not propose renewal to Argentine midfielder Paulo Dybala, whose contract ends in June, announced on Monday a leader of the 'bianconero' club.

“With the arrival of Vlahovic (in January) it is no longer essential. It was considered preferable not to renew his contract,” said Managing Director Maurizio Arrivabene, quoted by several Italian media outlets.

Dybala, 28, came to Juventus in 2015. Despite being chosen as one of the team's captains this season, he has missed many games due to injuries and his performance has declined.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid would be interested in hiring him.

