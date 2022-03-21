Justice has no evidence that the incidents in Congress were an attack on Cristina Kirchner

Ten days after the attack on Congress amid the treatment in the Chamber of Deputies of the Government's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the federal justice system has no means to argue that there has been an attack aimed at Vice President Cristina Kirchner, according to Infobae sources of research. This is the result of the analysis of the police security cameras and the collection of television images where the stones were recorded. Also the results of the five raids and the inquiries into the eleven suspects in the file.

Two of them - Jonatan Emanuel García and Leonardo Cáceres - were already investigated and refused to testify. One was released from prison and the other was granted prison waiver after being barred from leaving the country. A third party involved, knowing that he was wanted, already put himself through a lawyer at the disposal of justice. There are four others with a request for capture because they could not be located at their homes. In addition, investigators identified a suspect as the person who hit stones at those who were thrown at the building. None of them has a record (except for one of them a case when he was a minor) and no public identification has been credited to a political party or organization. The case has no detainees, but the investigation into those involved continues.

The proceedings, which are still in progress, have not made it possible to establish that there has been an “organization” to attack the offices of the former president in a targeted manner, beyond seeing a “coordination” when attacking the headquarters of the National Congress, the sources said. “An intention against Cristina Kirchner in particular is not proven,” they insisted.

The office of Cristina Kirchner (Nicolás Stulberg)

The figure is not minor considering the internal turmoil generated within the Government by the stones on the office of the Vice-President. Precisely, the presidency of the Senate of the Nation, in charge of CFK, requested this Monday to be a complainant in the case being processed by Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti with the prosecutor Carlos Rivolo. The judge has already accepted the request. The case investigates the crimes of “public intimidation” and “aggravated harm”.

In the presentation released from the Senate website, it is argued that there was a group of people “who, stationed at the intersection of Hipolito Yrigoyen and Entre Ríos streets, in a coordinated manner, began a violent attack on the National Congress, specifically on the windows facing the office” by Cristina Kirchner -in where the former head of State was located - that red marks could be seen that would have served as “signage” and that there was the “objective of directly attacking this sector of the National Congress”.

So far, investigators are clear that there has been an attack on Congress that affected not only the interior of the Vice President's office, but also of Senators José Mayans and Claudia Abdala. A report by the Federal Police describes it.

In the case before the Buenos Aires courts, there are two detainees (Franco Fafasuli)

The investigation into what happened on March 10 in the vicinity of the Congress building remains divided. Judge Capuchetti asked her partner from the city of Buenos Aires, Norberto Circo, to send her the investigation she has in her hands, but for now the Buenos Aires judge decided to give the parties a hearing.

Comodorod Py has not yet received any response, but sources in the Buenos Aires courts told Infobae that the prosecutor's office in charge of Mariano Camblong opposed in a ruling to refer the case to the Retiro building. As he understood, the riots around the Congress must continue under the orbit of Buenos Aires and defended its competence. Whatever decision is taken by the Buenos Aires court in charge of Circo, it is discounted that the decision will be appealed and therefore, for now, there will be two separate procedures until the dispute of jurisdiction is decided by the Supreme Court.

The Buenos Aires case of two suspects in pretrial detention: Oscar Santillán and Venezuelan citizen Alexander Rodríguez Carrero, suspected of being part of an unlawful association that starred in and coordinated the incidents and committed crimes such as “attack on authority, aggravated damage to the city's heritage, obstruction of the road public, dirty property and carry non - conventional weapons”. Both Santillán and Rodríguez Carrero are linked to the Teresa Rodríguez Movement (MTR).

KEEP READING:



