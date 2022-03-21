Johnson and Michel advocate more financial assistance to Kiev

London, 21 Mar British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Council President Charles Michel agreed on Monday, in a telephone conversation, on the need to maintain pressure on Moscow and increase economic aid to Kiev. In the face of NATO and G7 meetings this week, both “stressed the importance of maintaining pressure on the regime of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin through sanctions and of providing more financial assistance to the Ukrainian government,” said a spokesman for the London Executive. The two leaders found that Putin poses “a threat to general security” and stressed the importance of maintaining “close cooperation” between the United Kingdom and the European Union to provide “a united response” to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Johnson said that “efforts should be intensified to provide additional defensive military support to Ukraine and continue to reduce the West's dependence on Russian hydrocarbons,” the spokesman said. The two leaders agreed to meet on another occasion to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Brexit agreement, the implementation of which has caused problems in the British province and tensions between Brussels and London. CHIEF jm/er/vh