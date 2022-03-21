Jasikevicius: “Alba Berlin is a much better team at home than they were”

Barcelona, 21 Mar Barça Sarunas coach Jasikevicius highlighted in the preview of Tuesday's European match on the Alba Berlin track (20.00 hours) that his next opponent “is in a good time” in shape and “is clearly a much better team at home than it was”. “(Alba Berlin) have won seven of the last nine home games, where they have beaten all the big teams except CSKA and Madrid,” said the Lithuanian coach from Palau Blaugrana on Monday. The Baltic coach stressed that the German team “scores ten more points per game” in the Euroleague when they play against their fans, since “they are very comfortable there, they run much more and are more successful”. “Against Alba you always have to stop their rhythm, whether they are counterattacks or when they try to change the ball from side to side in static attack. It is a team that plays a very cheerful basketball, very team basketball,” Jasikevicius concluded. For his part, Barça forward Nigel Hayes-Davis acknowledged his predilection for playing away from home, as “it is always a great challenge to play in hostile and competitive environments”, something that also helps to consolidate the “union” in the locker room. Likewise, the American agreed with his coach by pointing out “the defense in transition” as one of the keys to the match against a “very good counterattack” opponent who “moves the ball very well” and in which “everyone shoots”. Asked about the importance of maintaining the first position in the Euroleague at the end of the regular season, Hayes-Davis said that Barça only looks at the present: “We were not so good recently, but now we are doing a great job and we will try to maintain this level of play. For us, the key is to focus on each match and not look at the standings.” CHIEF 1012041 xsf/gmh/og