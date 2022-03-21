Invasion of Ukraine could precipitate acute food crisis in Sudan, says oenegé

About half of Sudan's population could start to go hungry by the end of the year, an acute food crisis notably precipitated by the war between Ukraine and Russia, two of the largest wheat exporters, warned David Wright, chief operating officer of Save the Children.

“Twenty million people will be food insecure” of the 45 million inhabitants of Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world, said this official in an interview with AFP.

On the one hand, because “86 to 87% of the country's wheat comes from Russia and Ukraine”, and on the other, because Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has triggered world prices beyond the 2008 records that had already caused food riots, he continues.

According to the UN, currently one in three Sudanese people already need humanitarian aid, in a country where inflation is approaching 260%, the currency is in free fall and the price of bread has increased tenfold since the October military coup d'état that deprived the country of any international political or economic support.

Overnight, the State lost 40% of its income: the World Bank suspended $2 billion in aid and the United States, 700 million. Worse still, Washington, which sent 300,000 tons of wheat to the country in 2021, will not deliver the 400,000 tons promised in 2022.

“The sum of all these facts” will lead to the “serious deterioration of a situation that was no longer good”, emphasizes Wright.

- Aid redirected to Ukraine -

Families, Wright fears, could “resort to wrong strategies to cope” with this situation, such as school dropout, child labor or the marriage of adolescent or young girls.

Sudan is already one of the worst pupils in the Arab world, with enrolment rates of 76 per cent in primary school but only 28 per cent in secondary school, according to UNICEF.

And, once again, those who will suffer the most will be the 3.3 million displaced people in the country, mainly in Darfur (west), a region ravaged for decades by conflict, as well as 1 million refugees from South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea, neighboring countries also plagued by violence.

UN Secretary General António Guterres warned of the risk of “a hurricane of famine” in many countries, citing Sudan in particular.

Because with the war in Ukraine, humanitarian aid could be redirected this year to Europe: the UN estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need protection, as well as nearly four million others who have fled to neighbouring countries.

