In Colombia they will ask to recount votes for inconsistencies

BOGOTÁ (AP) — Colombia's registrar, responsible for organizing the legislative elections on March 13, will ask the Senate that the electoral authority count the votes after finding inconsistencies between the preliminary results and the polls.

However, he assured the press on Monday that “there was no fraud in these elections and there is no possibility of fraud.” According to Registrar Alexander Vega Rocha, these were “human errors” in the completion of forms for the election results.

The new counting of votes must be authorized by the Electoral Guarantees Bureau, made up of state entities and political parties. The bureau is expected to meet on Tuesday to take a decision.

From the ruling Democratic Center to the opposition Historic Pact, they have questioned the results of recent legislative elections and warned of possible fraud, a situation that had not existed in Colombia for decades.

President Iván Duque suggested Monday on Twitter to recount the votes in the Senate election to “give citizens confidence in the transparency of the electoral process.”

Colombia is getting ready to elect a new president on May 29, so the main concern of political currents is the legitimacy of that day. Center presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo called for “additional measures” to protect the next election day.

In Colombia, two votes are counted: the first on voting day, which yields preliminary and informative results, and the second during the following week by judges who verify and consolidate the final results that have legal value called scrutiny.

The biggest difference in voting results is evident in the leftist Historical Pact, led by presidential candidate Gustavo Petro. After the votes Petro denounced that thousands of tables did not report votes in favor of his political movement. This was proved during the ballot that consolidated more than 390,000 more votes for the Historical Pact.

With those thousands of votes in favor of the left bench, it won more seats in the Senate, positioning itself as the majority force in an unprecedented result in the country.

After the discrepancy in the results in which the left was favored, the right wing questioned the electoral system. Former President Álvaro Uribe, leader of the Democratic Center and political sponsor of President Duque, warned of possible fraud. Uribism asked to recount the votes and in a statement warned that “without clarity the new Congress would be illegitimate and many citizens would not be able to recognize the electoral result.”