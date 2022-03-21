Hugo Mallo misses what is left of the season

Vigo, 21 Mar Hugo Mallo, captain of Celta de Vigo, will miss the rest of the season, after medical tests carried out on him in recent hours revealed that he suffers an injury to the patella of his right knee. The right-back was injured in yesterday's match against Betis (0-0), after a clash with Portuguese William Carvalho in the midfield match for a ball, even though he was able to finish the match without being replaced. However, once the shock was over, the discomfort increased and the medical services decided to perform an MRI that confirmed the seriousness of your injury. So far, Hugo Mallo has played a total of 21 games in LaLiga, all of them as a starter. He accumulated 1828 minutes of play and scored a goal.