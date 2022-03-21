Huertas, the best Latin American of the 25th day, opens the gap

Madrid, 21 Mar Brazilian point guard Marcelinho Huertas, who scored with 13 points, gave 13 assists and added 19 valuation credits in the victory of his team, Lenovo Tenerife, against Hereda San Pablo Burgos, has been voted Best Latin American Player of the twenty-fifth day of the Spanish Endesa Basketball League, and stands out in front of the overall classification of the trophy. During the 30 minutes and 17 seconds he was on the parquet, Huertas signed a double-double with 13 points and 13 assists. He scored one-for-4 on free throws, 3-for-7 on two shots and 2-for-5 on triples. It also provided a recovery and received a fault for these 19 valuation credits. Huertas thus wins his third distinction of the season, after being the Best Latin American Player of Matchday 8 and in the 23rd. Argentina's Gaby Deck, of Real Madrid (7), Brazil's Augusto Lima, of UCAM Murcia (4), and Uruguayan Jayson Granger, of Bitci Baskonia (1), were the other three players who scored points in Matchday 25. In the overall tournament, Marcelinho Huertas opens the standings, looking for his third consecutive award: his 87 points leave him 26 above his most immediate pursuing duo, formed by Jayson Granger and Augusto Lima, with 61. For the fourth season, the acb together with Agencia EFE, presents this official trophy that weekly recognizes the best of the Latin American players participating in the Endesa League. Diego Morini (Argentine journalist for La Nación newspaper), Juan Pablo Taibo (Uruguayan journalist for Tenfield, VTV Noticias and Pure Basketball), Rodrigo Lazarini (Brazilian journalist for NBB Communication) and Óscar Maya (EFE-Madrid) participated in the vote on the 25th. CHIEF

sat