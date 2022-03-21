Hong Kong vetoes poultry imports from US areas with avian flu outbreaks

Beijing, 21 Mar The Hong Kong authorities today temporarily suspended imports of meat and poultry products from areas of the United States where cases of avian influenza have been reported. The former British colony's Center for Food Safety made the decision following a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health about outbreaks of “highly pathogenic” H5N1 avian influenza, official agency Xinhua reported. Cases were recorded in counties in the states of Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri. The Hong Kong regulator specified that the suspension, which will take effect immediately, covers meat and other products of poultry origin such as eggs. CHIEF lcl/jco/jac