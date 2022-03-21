Honduran Economic Activity Index Up 8.2% in January

Tegucigalpa, 21 Mar Honduras's economy grew by 8.2% year-on-year in January thanks to the recovery of economic activities, especially hotels and restaurants, the country's central bank (BCH) reported on Monday. In January of this year all economic activities registered growth, noted the Central Bank, which further stressed that “the cycle trend series reflected an increase of 7.1%”. The entity published the Monthly Index of Economic Activity (IMAE) report in January, an indicator that measures the main sectors of economic activity in a country and is used for making investment decisions. The activities that registered the highest growth in January were hotels and restaurants (39.5%); transport and storage (26%); private construction (14.7%), and financial intermediation, insurance and pension funding (13.8%), he added. The manufacturing industry increased by 11.9%; agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing (7.9%); trade (6.6%), and telecommunications (1.7%), the document details. In January 2021, all activities reported a drop in production due to “the continuation of the health crisis” due to the pandemic and the damage of tropical storms Eta and Iota, which hit Central America in 2020, mainly in agricultural crops and whose aftermath continued to affect in the first months of 2021, according to the BCH. Honduras, with 9.5 million inhabitants, records 418,300 coronavirus infections and 10,857 deaths since March 11, 2020, when the first two patients were reported in the country, according to official figures. Last year, Honduras's economy grew by 12%, a figure attributed to the “economic reopening that reflected greater dynamism in productive activities” in the Central American country, according to figures from the Central Bank. The Government of Honduras maintains its forecast of economic growth of between 3.2 and 5.2 per cent for 2022, and also maintains its inflation forecast at 4 per cent for this year, according to a revision of the Monetary Programme. CHIEF ac/lll