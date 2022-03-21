Health in the villages: what is the assistance program of the Faculty of Medicine detecting

Nowadays, there are about 800 who four days a week are rotated to assist people from poor neighborhoods in the City of Buenos Aires, sometimes also in the suburban area and, sometimes, other districts of the country are added. They are students of the UBA Medicine degree who register with the Secretariat for University Extension to collaborate as health promoters and thus bring help to people far from medical care.

It is not new, although it is not popularly known. This is the Volunteer Program of Medical Sciences that operates within the framework of that Secretariat and since 2014 it has been boosted to 12,000 enrolments in some periods, who began the essential training to go out to the neighborhoods. The UBA Faculty of Medicine has a total of 80,000 students.

One of the sectors where the group is most active is the area known as Bajo Flores, or villa 1-11-14; they also run through the Mitre neighborhood, in Saavedra; the INTA neighborhood, in Villa Lugano, among other neighborhoods in the same commune. It joins Los Piletones, in Villa Soldati; and sectors of the 3 de Febrero party in the province of Buenos Aires. In addition, it assists students of the Villa Lugano School of Technical Education, which is part of the UBA.

Students set up gazebos and tents where they attend to those who approach the controls

The Secretary of University Extension of the Faculty, Gustavo González Ferriera, a psychiatrist and lawyist, explained to Infobae that the initiative has had a long time, but it has grown exponentially in the number of participants in recent years and includes students from all careers of the house of studies, that is, in addition, of Medicine, Kinesiology, Nutrition, Obstetrics, among the best known.

The Volunteer Program in Medical Sciences has the dual function of generating knowledge and practice in students, who are trained for one year in primary health care, cardiovascular risk, comprehensive sex education, blood glucose measurement, first aid, CPR, among other knowledge. In addition to promoting help to people in need, it also allows them to acquire skills that, sometimes, they do not obtain throughout their careers.

They also attend house-to-house seeking to contact those who need medical advice.

The training is carried out both theoretically and practically. In recent months, the face-to-face form has been recovering, which was interrupted by the pandemic, which is allowing the standardization of attendance at the clinical simulation laboratory, where they have life-size dolls for practice prior to departures.

The students, mostly middle class, encounter a world often unknown to them. Approaching people in the neighbourhoods allows them to inquire about the most common pathologies in sectors with little contact with doctors. Student groups are organized in health posts to follow up. First, family and personal history is checked, then the patient goes to the weight and height control post and in another, blood pressure and blood glucose are checked.

“We try to encourage the consumption of legumes and other types of food that can replace meat and that is more economical so that they don't just eat carbohydrates,” he said. This orientation leads to popular dining rooms

González Ferreira lists a long list of health problems, covering all ages. Among children, the most prominent and common is malnutrition. “The most prevalent thing in boys is poor diet, there is a lot of childhood obesity.” When asked the reasons, he does not doubt: “The type of food they have is because of the deficiencies they have. They feed a lot on noodles, they tell us that they don't give them meat” in the dining rooms due to lack of resources, and they can't afford it either.

Before this scenario, “we try to encourage the consumption of legumes and other types of food that can replace meat and that is more economical so that they don't eat only carbohydrates,” he said. This same orientation leads to popular dining rooms so that, “if possible, they provide certain types of food so that it is not always the same”.

Then, when boys reach adolescence, he added, they see “a lot of addiction problems. Mothers ask us for help because they have children with consumption . And the director of the UBA secondary school in Villa Lugano asks us to give talks in the classrooms because they are going to sell drugs to them through the fence in the school fund. They have a very big problem,” he summarizes. For this type of situation, the Faculty has agreements with a new secretariat created by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires and, at the national level, with the Sedronar.

There are serious situations that can be solved with minimal intervention

Another outstanding situation during the tours, he explained, is gynecological pathologies . Female students usually intervene in these cases. “There are people who never went to a gynecologist, there is almost no control of mammography or annual colposcopy. There are girls with vaginal infections, such as candidiasis, who may not register it or see it as normal. You see serious situations that with minimal intervention can be solved,” he said. A major shortcoming is comprehensive sex education , for which there are also students who have been trained to, in turn, transmit knowledge to those interested in the neighborhoods. Ophthalmological pathologies are the order of the day. Although space is limited, an agreement with the Faculty of Pharmacy and Biochemistry, which has a degree in Optics, allows them to prescribe and deliver glasses free of charge.

“There is a strong lack of care, even if they have the hospital very close, they tell us that they are not given a turn or that it is difficult to access,” said González Ferreira. The students, guided by doctors, assist people as health promoters. There, a referral is generated to hospitals in the area or to the City Health Centers (CESaC), which provides level 1 medical care.

“We give a referral and a date for them to see us again in the neighborhood” and follow up

“We give a referral and a date for them to see us again in the neighborhood” and follow up . Except for problems of addiction, where there is a great dropout at the next appointment, in other pathologies “we see that 75% to 80% of cases comply. Thus, with the signature of the doctor in charge of the group, some drugs are prescribed and contacts are made to be treated in level 1 centers.

The entrance to the neighborhoods is carried out after contacting the referents of each area and with the help of the Gendarmerie, which provides security. The Faculty considers the program “very successful”, since attendance is often important every time they set up their tents and gazebos. At times, the need for attention generated tensions and fights that were overcome with better organization of students.

The activities of the volunteer students take place 4 times a week, taking turns in groups of 400. The program accepts volunteers from the CBC to the 6th year, who must receive the training.

Although this volunteering, like teaching or doing research during the years of study, gives students scores on other students without extension activity, only 15% withdraw the certificate and add the score, which speaks of a majority willingness to help and put into practice those seen in the race.

