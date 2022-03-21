Fridman: “Sanctions on Russian businessmen are not going to achieve anything”

Madrid, 21 Mar Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, who until the beginning of this month was one of the main shareholders of the supermarket chain DIA through the conglomerate that controls this company, the “holding company” LetterOne Investment, has said that “sanctions against Russian businessmen will achieve nothing”. “Sanctions on Russian businessmen are not going to achieve anything. And with respect to the others, they can only work half-heartedly,” said Fridman in an interview with the newspaper Expansión published on Monday and in which he abounds that such sanctions against Russian businessmen outside his country “do not make sense”. Fridman, included in the European Union's (EU) list of sanctions against Russian oligarchs, pointed out that these measures “have a lot of populism” and that in the end “they can be counterproductive” because “what they cause is impoverishment and weaken the economy in general, not just the Russian one.” On a personal level, the businessman, who was credited with a fortune of more than $14 billion, has commented that he is experiencing “dramatic changes” in his life due to sanctions, that everything he has built has been taken from him and that now he even prefers not to make international phone calls to save money. “I have legally appealed to sanctions and I hope that at some point everything will return to the previous situation but, even if so, nothing will ever be the same. It is very difficult to put everything back together as if nothing had happened, it's impossible,” explained Fridman, who commented that he has a double passport, Israeli and Russian and that he was born in Ukraine. Regarding the war in Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion of this country, he has declared that he is against it, condemns it and that “it must stop now, immediately”. After being included in the list of those sanctioned by the EU, Fridman resigned as CEO of LetterOne, a holding company that controls 77.7% of DIA's capital. The DIA supermarket chain has repeatedly reported that no Russian oligarch or its partners control LetterOne Investment individually or in concert. “Fortunately, the operation of LetterOne continues, but on a personal level they have destroyed everything that I have built in business. Right now I don't have any capacity to make decisions in the company,” Fridman insisted in the interview. In addition to DIA, Fridman is present in the Alfa Group bank, the energy group Wintershall Dea and the telecommunications company Veon, among other sectors. DIA reported losses of 257.3 million euros in the 2021 annual balance sheet. The chain has more than 6,000 stores of its own and through licenses located in Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Brazil.