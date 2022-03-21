Frankfurt falls by 0.60% as oil prices rise

Frankfurt (Germany), 21 Mar The Frankfurt national team closed with a fall of 0.60 per cent due to the rise in oil prices and because there is a high volatility in the stock markets. The DAX 40 index lost 0.60% today to 14,326.97 points, while the TecDAX technology index fell 0.56% to 3,283.09 points. Russia's attacks on Ukraine have intensified and Moscow is demanding that positions be brought closer together in the negotiations before Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky meet. Production prices in Germany grew by 25.9% in February compared to the same month last year. The food delivery company Delivery Hero lost 7.4% to 41.59 euros, the online fashion company Zalando fell 3.6% to 49.45 euros, and the sporting goods manufacturer Puma fell 3.3% to 75.64 euros. The reinsurer Hannover Rück rose by 4% to 149.10 euros, after starting to be listed on the DAX 40, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Selective. The automaker BMW earned 2%, up to 77.44 euros, and Mercedes-Benz made it 1.1%, up to 63.32 euros. CHIEF aia/yes