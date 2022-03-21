France calls for “steady” assumption of global food security

Brussels, 21 Mar The French Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, stressed on Monday the need for the European Union (EU) to assume global food security “with a firm hand” in order to avoid the risk that the war in Ukraine could lead to “famine” in some parts of the world. “The most important thing is that we take global food security into hand because we know the breadth of production, particularly in grain, in Ukraine and Russia,” said the head of French diplomacy upon his arrival at the Council of Foreign Ministers, which is being held today in Brussels, and which will be joined in the afternoon by the heads of defence to address the war in Ukraine. Despite the busy schedule for the day, Le Drian only wanted to emphasize what is for him a “bigger” issue of “the consequences of war: the impossibility of harvesting, the impossibility of planting and the impossibility of exporting” cereals. “It is not sanctions that create serious dysfunctions in global food security, it is war. Because there are no food sanctions, none. It is war that prevents and war that will bring the risk of famine tomorrow,” Le Drian warned in his brief statement to the press. This issue will also be addressed, the minister recalled, in the first edition of the European Humanitarian Forum that opens today and is being held until Wednesday in Brussels, organized by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Commission, with the aim of deepening Europe's humanitarian policy and strategy. Global food security is also one of the most prominent issues on the agenda of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture, which was also held this Monday in Brussels. “One of the strongest fears is that this tragedy on Ukrainian soil will be added to a global food crisis in countries that do not have the capacity to cope with the consequences of the war in Ukraine in terms of access to wheat, fertilizers or animal feed,” the French Minister of Agriculture and Food, Julien Denormandie. This meeting of ministers of agriculture of the Twenty-Seven is expected to be joined by videoconference by their Ukrainian counterpart, Roman Leshchenko, to whom the members of the community club plan to transmit the EU's “solidarity” with the country, and receive first-hand the latest data on the situation. EU agriculture ministers will analyse the consequences of this war “on world markets and the responses that Europe must adopt to accompany all countries,” said the head of France, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council this semester. Prior to the Russian military invasion, Ukraine was a major exporter of cereals and oilseeds, such as wheat, corn or sunflower, but the war has paralyzed sales of Ukrainian agricultural products, which in the community club were particularly relevant for livestock feeding. While the war is not going to jeopardize the food security of the European Union, it could have repercussions on supply in other parts of the world, such as the Middle East or Africa. CHIEF cat/rja (More information about the European Union at euroefe.euractiv.es)