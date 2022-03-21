Four soldiers and 22 jihadists die in new attacks in Mali

Bamako, 21 Mar The Mali Armed Forces (FAMA) killed a total of 22 terrorists today in two jihadist attacks in the Mopti (center) and Gao (north) regions, in which four soldiers were also killed, security sources told Efe. The first attack took place in the town of Boni, in Mopti, when Malian troops proceeded to repel a jihadist attack after a military patrol fell into an ambush. In this event, 13 attackers and two soldiers were killed. The sources added that seven other uniformed personnel were injured and two terrorists were arrested during this event. Two hours after the first attack, another jihadist group stormed a Malian army checkpoint in the town of Tessit, in Gao with firearms, which led to clashes between the two sides. This second clash resulted in the death of two soldiers and nine attackers, while ten other soldiers were injured. Since 2012, Mali has been experiencing a complex situation of insecurity, especially in the north and center, where several local terrorist groups operate. An aggravated situation with two successive coups d'état in August 2020 and May 2021 and the withdrawal from the country of French anti-terrorist troops. CHIEF ms-id