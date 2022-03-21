Fortnite raises 36 million dollars for aid in Ukraine in just one day

Madrid, 21 Mar The US company Epic Games has just announced through social networks that in just one day they have managed to raise 36 million dollars (about 33 million euros) for Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine, through all the net profits achieved worldwide with their popular video game Fortnite. This solidarity campaign began yesterday, March 20, and will last until April 3, two weeks in which all purchases made with real money will go “to all people affected by the war in Ukraine,” Epic Games said in a statement. This includes V-Coin Packs, the “Fortnite” Club, Gifted Battle Passes, and Aesthetic Content Packs such as the Void Dweller Bundle, which is sold for real money. In-game cosmetics and V-coin card purchases made in stores will also be included if redeemed in-game during this period. The total money raised will go to several NGOs such as Unicef, the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Direct Relief, although more organizations will be added to this list in the coming days. All of these organizations are providing emergency relief that includes medical care, food, clean water, essential supplies, shelter and legal aid, adds the Cary, Northern California-based developer. In addition, Xbox, Microsoft's video game brand, has decided to join this campaign and also allocate net profits from all sales of “Fortnite” content made in the Microsoft Store during these two weeks. This solidarity action also arises just when the new season of “Fortnite” is released, a game that was born in 2017 and that soon became a worldwide phenomenon. A free “Battle Royale” -with paid content- in which millions of players face each other in an all-out war, in an open world and in which the last survivor wins. There are currently over three billion players per day, with nearly 400 million official accounts registered, although at this point it should be borne in mind that a player can have several accounts at once, so there is no match between daily players and existing accounts. CHIEF jlp/icn