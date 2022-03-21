Florida NGO evacuated a retired US military man and his wife from Ukraine

Miami, 21 Mar An organization based in Tampa (Florida) this weekend rescued a retired US military man and his wife in the house where they both resided outside Kiev and took them to the Polish border. The NGO called Project Dynamo, made up of US ex-combatants and civilians, claims to have rescued more than 200 people from Ukraine since Russian troops crossed the border to invade the country in late February. The last ones rescued are the retired US Army sergeant Robert “Bob” Platt and his wife, as reported on their Facebook account Project Dynamo. Platt had asked Project Dynamo days ago to help them get safe because “Russian troops were looting the neighborhood,” while Russian artillery fired “mercilessly” and tank battalions blocked roads. After a failed attempt, “Operation Devil” was carried out to evacuate the retired first-class sergeant and veteran of the US Army. Bob Platt,” said Project Dynamo. According to the message on Facebook, accompanied by a video in which Platt in the middle of the darkness of night thanks his rescuers, the road trip to the Polish border had to be done with the car lights off most of the time. Last Saturday Project Dynamo reported the successful end of another operation, in this case to rescue a newborn from a hospital in Kiev. The baby Aari, the result of a surrogacy, was in a hospital in the Ukrainian capital since birth, while his parents were on the border with Poland waiting for Project Dynamo to deliver it to him. According to the organization, this was the third baby rescue mission it carried out in Ukraine, where since the end of February a war against invading Russian troops has been waged by land and air. The previous ones, also successful, were to save with their families a couple of American twins and a British baby, all three born prematurely. The twins and the girl were taken in incubators inside an ambulance and accompanied by doctors and nurses to Poland. The Tampa organization is dedicated to the rescue of children and adults from the United States and “its allies” in situations of crisis, disaster or war and carried out numerous operations in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US forces. On their website there are forms to request the rescue of one or more people in Afghanistan and Ukraine. The NGO took its name from an operation carried out in 1940 during the Second World War to evacuate more than 330,000 French and British soldiers to the United Kingdom from the city of Dunkirk (France) in the face of the German advance. CHIEF ar/lce