Five gunshot wounds in Miami Beach during Spring Break weekend

Miami, 21 Mar Two women were shot and injured in a shooting that took place this Monday morning in the Miami Beach area where hundreds of young people who spend their spring break (Spring Break) in South Florida gather at night. With these two, five people are injured by firearms on Ocean Drive Street and its surroundings during the weekend that is considered the equator of Spring Break. People who heard gunshots about one o'clock in the morning on Ocean Drive alerted police, who found two women injured. Both were hospitalized and are not in danger, according to local media reports, which indicate that two people, who were seized weapons, were arrested on suspicion of being the perpetrators of the shooting. On Sunday, also early in the morning, he found himself in circumstances similar to two people injured by firearms who were taken to a hospital. A third person, also a gunshot wound, went to another medical center by his own means. After last year's riots, in which one person was killed and there were more than a thousand detainees, as well as seizures of firearms and drugs, which forced a curfew, the Miami Beach authorities have this year taken preventive measures and reinforced police patrols for the “Spring Break”. The mayor of the city, Dan Gelber, told local media these days: “We are going to be as prepared as we can be.” In addition to increasing police presence in the busiest areas, it has banned from March 7 to 21 from selling and consuming alcoholic beverages in Miami Beach starting at 2 a.m. In addition, there is a ban on drinking alcohol on public beaches, regardless of the time of day, and restrictions on the use of speakers to broadcast loud music on the beach. Traditionally, the weekend following St. Patrick's Day (March 17) is when the most “springbreakers” arrive. Activity at Miami International Airport reached record levels these days and on Saturday airport authorities warned the public that the capacity of their parking lots was full. CHIEF ar/ims