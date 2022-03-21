Family members ask to apply Mandela Rules to Nicaragua's “political prisoners”

Managua, 21 Mar The relatives of opponents who are imprisoned in Nicaragua, who are considered “political prisoners” by humanitarian agencies, demanded that the Mandela Rules be applied to these prisoners on Monday, as they fear the death of a third dissident in the custody of the authorities. “Until their release occurs, their rights under the Mandela Rules must be respected,” the relatives demanded at a virtual press conference. The Mandela Rules, inspired by former South African President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela (1994-1999), who spent 27 years in prison, aim to promote decent conditions of imprisonment. In the case of the 179 “political prisoners” in Nicaragua, recognized by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), their families denounced the suffering of multiple diseases, from skin fungi to facial paralysis or heart disease, as a result of conditions of confinement, torture and ill-treatment in prison, as well as the death of at least two of them. The deceased are former Sandinista dissident guerrilla Hugo Torres, who died last month of a disease not yet identified by the authorities, and Nicaraguan American Eddy Montes Praslin, who was shot by a jailer. REQUIRE MINIMUM CONDITIONS FOR PRISONERS “Every time their health (political prisoners) is worn out and everyone's lives are at risk. People who have acute chronic illnesses need immediate care. We don't want another tragedy to happen,” Victoria Cardenas, the wife of imprisoned opponent Juan Sebastián Chamorro, said at the conference. The relatives demanded “guarantees of minimum hygiene, light and ventilation conditions, immediate cessation of confinement in cells measuring two by two meters, sealed, without ventilation, with lights on 24 hours or in permanent darkness”. Also the “change from prison regime home to prison for all political prisoners of old age or with pressing health problems, as established by law”. In addition, Sandinista dissidents Dora María Tellez, Ana Margarita Vigil, Suyen Barahona and Tamara Dávila are subjected to “immediate cessation of the isolation and solitary confinement to which they are subjected”, “compliance with the regime of family visits established by law”, “specialized medical care, adequate medicines, and basic measures of prevention against covid-19”. They also requested that they be given “blankets to combat the cold, healthy food, complete and aligned with their needs”, hours of sunshine, interaction with other prisoners, reading and writing material, including drawings and photos of their children. While humane treatment of prisoners is guaranteed by Nicaragua's laws, the wife of “political prisoner” Felix Maradiaga, Bertha Valle, stressed that in any case, the decision to comply with the Mandela Rules is in the hands of the Government. “This has to do with the will of the Nicaraguan State, in order to guarantee those rights,” Valle said. Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega has branded imprisoned and tried opponents as “traitors to the homeland,” “criminals,” and “sons of dogs of the Yankee imperialists.” CHIEF wpr/lfp/av/jrh