Exhibition commemorates 500 years since the first round the world tour in the Philippines

Manila, 21 Mar The Philippine National Museum opened on Monday the exhibition “The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around the World”, which for about a year will exhibit historical pieces and artifacts to commemorate the fifth centenary of the world's first circumnavigation by Juan Sebastián Elcano, in the that Magellan perished on the Philippine island of Mactan. “One of the greatest milestones in human history is being celebrated,” the museum's general director, Jeremy Barnes, explained at a press conference, who thanked the Spanish Embassy in the Philippines for its collaboration in the project. Barnes also pointed out “the unique opportunity” to appreciate the trip from a “own perspective”, since the exhibition, which will open to the public on March 24, will also feature pieces and objects from that historical era in the Philippines. In chronological order, “The Longest Journey”, explains the different phases of the journey that Magellan led with the aim of reaching a hitherto unexplored path to the spice islands (the current Moluccan islands, in Indonesia), and which Elcano completed by an unknown route. The collection contains some of the main original documents and chronicles of that historical journey that confirmed the roundness of the earth for the first time and which ended in Spain on September 6, 1522. Among the pieces on display are some of the main original documents and chronicles of that first circumnavigation to the planet, belonging to different Portuguese and Spanish institutions, and most especially the General Archive of the Indies. This exhibition also features in its Philippine adaptation several natural pieces and replicas of the objects that Magellan, Elcano, or the Italian chronicler Pigafetta on board the Victoria Ship could encounter upon their arrival in the Philippine archipelago after crossing the Pacific Ocean for the first time. The exhibition was first exhibited in 2019 at the General Archive of the Indies in Seville by Acción Cultural Española and the Ministry of Culture and Sport on the anniversary of the start of the Magellan and Elcano expedition. After the death of Magellan during the Battle of Mactan, in the Philippines, Elcano took command of the expedition and decided to continue along the Indian Ocean the journey that had begun two years earlier through the Atlantic Ocean to take the first trip around the world. CHIEF fsg/enj/crf (photo) (video)