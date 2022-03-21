Ecuador says it implements IACHR recommendations to improve prisons

Quito, 21 Mar The Government of Ecuador said Monday that institutional actions are “under way” to improve the prison situation in line with recent recommendations made by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). “As far as the State is concerned, the main points that the IACHR has requested are under way,” the Government Councillor, Carlos Jijón, said at a press conference. He explained that those recommendations that have to do with the institutionality of the National Service for Comprehensive Care for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) “are in operation.” He cited among them the creation of a platform for the preparation of the prison census to “better understand the reality in prisons”, and the implementation of a “real rehabilitation policy” in prisons. The IACHR said last Thursday that the solution to the crisis of violence in Ecuadorian prisons involves the State regaining control of prisons, now in the hands of criminal gangs, and developing a policy that prioritizes crime prevention rather than imprisonment. He did so in a report that followed last December's visit to Ecuador, in which he gave guidelines to Ecuador to address the crisis that left 316 prisoners in state custody dead in 2021, in different clashes between rival drug trafficking gangs fighting for control of prisons. The inter-American organization also recommended the allocation of more prison guards, the reduction of pretrial detention, and an improvement in prison conditions to alleviate the crisis that the country is going through. Last month Ecuador launched a new policy that seeks to change the prison and reintegration conditions of those deprived of liberty, which has a budget of approximately 27 million dollars. On the other hand, Jijón considered “that a very important step has been made” in order to achieve economic recovery with the authorization of 100% of the capacity allowed in establishments throughout the country by the national Emergency Operations Committee (COE), the entity responsible for managing the pandemic. The councillor announced that this Tuesday the president, Guillermo Lasso, plans to start a dialogue with various social sectors in order to draft new legislation on water resources, in compliance with a provision of the Constitutional Court. CHIEF db/fgg/lll