Ecuador advances in reopening embassy in Poland

QUITO (AP) — Ecuador announced that it has submitted to the Polish Foreign Ministry the documents necessary to reopen its embassy in Warsaw as soon as possible, for which it is awaiting the formal acceptance of that country, the deputy minister of human mobility, Luis Bayas, said on Monday.

At a press conference he explained that “once we have that go-ahead, that green light from Poland to open the embassy, we will send an official as soon as possible who will begin the very opening of the mission.” He gave no other details.

He specified that in 2014 the embassy in Warsaw was closed by a decision of the then government, preceded by Rafael Correa, and that “was a difficulty that we had to face, from the very moment we created the database of our compatriots in Ukraine, we saw that lack we had. We didn't have an embassy in Ukraine either

He added that the Peruvian and Polish Foreign Ministry and the Red Cross were key to the work of assistance, information and repatriation through three humanitarian flights carried out in recent weeks.

It is estimated that a total of 913 Ecuadorians were based in Ukraine, of whom 657, mostly students, have arrived in Ecuador. The rest stayed in European countries and about 40 could still be on Ukrainian soil.

The statement came after Ecuadorian Diego Moncayo arrived in this capital on Monday, who was trapped in the Ukrainian city of Shostka, one of the most affected by the Russian attacks.