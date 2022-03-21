Drinking a lot and moving, keys to avoiding thrombosis while traveling

Sitting for a long time on a trip greatly increases the risk of thrombosis, but there are ways to reduce these chances.

Simple gymnastic exercises, such as regularly swinging your feet on the plane or taking advantage of stops on car trips to move or walk, are enough to maintain blood flow in the veins, according to the Center for Travelers' Medicine (CRM) in Germany.

In the case of thrombosis, the opposite occurs. If the calf muscles remain inactive and still for too long, blood flow is interrupted and clots can form, which in the worst case can lead to fatal pulmonary embolism.

CRM experts point out, however, that for most people the risk is very low.

Travel

medicine specialists recommend drinking a quarter liter of water every two hours during long trips to improve blood circulation. In addition, they advise to consume in moderation drinks with a dehydrating effect, such as coffee and alcohol.

On the other hand, people are not advised to travel in tight clothing, nor should they keep their legs crossed for long periods of time. Getting an aisle seat on the plane makes it easy to keep moving throughout the journey.

According to CRM experts, compression stockings are only really advisable if there is “a moderately high risk of thrombosis”.

This is the case if there are at least two relevant risk factors, including being over 60 years old, obesity, pregnancy, known bleeding disorders or having varicose veins.

