Dominican President Travels to Costa Rica to Participate in Summit

Santo Domingo, 21 Dominican President Luis Abinader traveled to Costa Rica on Monday to participate in a summit with the ruler of that nation and with that of Panama, as well as with officials from the United States. The meeting, which will be held today, will be attended by Presidents Carlos Alvarado, from Costa Rica; and Laurentino Cortizo, from Panama. This is the fourth summit of the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD), formed by Costa Rica, Panama and the Republic to address issues of the common political, trade and development agenda, which has also included migration issues. At the summit, “economic, political, business and general interest issues will be addressed,” the Dominican Presidency said in a statement, noting that Abinader will be accompanied by his foreign minister, Roberto Álvarez, and finance ministers, Jochi Vicente; and of Industry, Trade and MSMEs, Victor Bisonó. The United States will participate in the event through the Assistant Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment, José W. Fernández; the Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols; and the Deputy Administrator of the USAID Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, Marcela Escobari. CHIEF mf/cfa