Disneyland Shanghai closes temporarily due to resurgence of covid

Shanghai (China), 21 Mar The Disneyland theme park in the eastern Chinese megalopolis of Shanghai temporarily closed its doors due to the increase in covid infections in the city and in the rest of the country. In a statement published last night on its official website, the park warns of a "temporary closure due to the current pandemic situation", although it does not specify a reopening date. "We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and we will notify our customers as soon as we have a confirmed date for resuming our operations," the brief document states. Disneyland also announced that it will offer refunds or date changes for those planning to visit the park in the coming days. According to the latest data provided by the Shanghai Health Commission, 758 cases of covid were detected in the city this Sunday, of which 734 are asymptomatic. Nationwide, the number of new infections registered yesterday amounted to almost 5,000, of which more than 2,900 had no symptoms yet. These levels of contagion are the highest in two years in the Asian country, which continues to bet on a zero-tolerance strategy against coronavirus. This strategy has precisely allowed it to keep the count of cases and deaths at minimum levels compared to those of other countries through mass tests and lockdowns in the face of any small outbreak and an almost total closure of borders since March 2020. In the case of Shanghai, many urban areas in the city where close contact with infected persons has been detected have been confined according to the "2+12" principle of the local authorities, which consists of two days of strict home confinement and another twelve days of health monitoring, during which several tests are carried out. On Friday, authorities announced that they would also include people living in areas considered "low risk" in the next round of mass testing. Since March 1, more than 20,000 local infections have been detected in China, in addition to another 17,700 asymptomatic infections (Beijing does not include them in the number of cases unless they show symptoms), as well as the first two deaths from coronavirus since January 2021.