Deportivo Táchira draws but maintains first place in the Venezuelan league

Caracas, 20 Mar Deportivo Táchira tied 1-1 with Puerto Cabello and remains in first place in the Venezuelan football league, whose fourth day ended this Sunday. The aurinegros, who took the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from Yerson Chacon in the 53rd minute, had other opportunities to expand the lead although they failed to achieve. In the 89th minute, Puerto Cabello broke the winning streak of Deportivo Táchira with a goal by Samuel Sosa. Here are the results of the fourth day: Carabobo 3-1 Miners Zamora 2-0 Central University Deportivo Tachira 1-1 Puerto Cabello Aragua 0-1 Students of Mérida Portuguese 1-1 Zulia Deportivo La Guaira 2-1 Colmenarez Brothers Metropolitan 3-0 Caracas Sports Lara 0-0 Monagas Classification: PJ PG PE PP GF GC DG PTS 1. Deportivo Tachira 4 3 1 0 8 3 5 10 2. Deportivo La Guaira 4 3 1 0 5 1 4 10 3. Metropolitan 4 3 0 1 7 2 5 9 4. Zamora 4 2 2 0 6 2 4 8 5. Monagas 4 2 1 1 7 6 1 7 6. Miners 4 2 0 2 5 6 -1 6 7. Carabobo 4 1 2 1 4 3 1 5 8. Portuguese 4 1 2 1 6 6 0 5 9. Puerto Cabello 4 1 2 1 5 5 0 5 10. Deportivo Lara 4 1 2 1 2 2 0 5 11. Caracas 4 1 2 1 3 5 -2 5 12. Students of Merida 4 1 1 2 2 4 -2 4 13. Aragua 4 1 0 3 2 4 -2 3 14. Central University 4 0 2 2 0 4 -4 1 15. Colmenarez Brothers 4 0 1 3 2 6 -4 1 16. Zulia 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5 1 - Top scorers: With 4: Erickson Gallardo (Zamora). With 3: Andrés Romero (Monagas), Samuel Sosa (Puerto Cabello), Wilmar Jordan (Portuguese). - Matchday 5 matches: Zulia-Deportivo La Guaira, Carabobo-Zamora, Central Deportivo Táchira University, Colmenárez-Puerto Cabello Brothers, Miners-Aragua, Caracas-Portuguesa, Students of Mérida-Deportivo Lara, Monagas-Metropolitans. CHIEF sc/car