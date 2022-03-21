Deportivo La Guaira approaches the top of Venezuelan football

Caracas, 20 Mar Deportivo La Guaira won 2-1 against Hermanos Colmenárez on the fourth day of Venezuelan football, which ended this Sunday, and is still in second place in the league with the same 10 points of the leader, Deportivo Táchira. La Guaira, with two goals from Jovanny Bolivar and Darluis Paz, repeated Thursday's feat, when he beat Hermanos Colmenárez and won a spot in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. These are other facts that the day leaves: STUDENTS FROM MERIDA FIND VICTORY Estudiantes de Mérida achieved their first victory in the tournament by winning Aragua by 0-1 with a goal by Ghanaian Adjin Livingstone in the 58th minute. In the first half, the team's situation looked complicated after the expulsion of Ecuadorian Carlos Medina in the 25th minute after a hand inside the box. Aragua tried to take advantage of this advantage, but it was Estudiantes de Mérida who won and climbed to twelfth place. THE DRAWS Deportivo Táchira tied 1-1 against Puerto Cabello, although this did not prevent him from staying in first place. For his part, Zulia maintained the lead against Portuguesa with a goal by Daniel Vargas in the 17th minute, but what could have been his first win became a draw when Wilmar Jordan in the 69th minute equalized the score. Zulia is a coloist with one point. METROPOLITANS THRASH CARACAS Metropolitanos thrashed Caracas 3-0 and is third in the standings with nine points. The local team showed their superiority from the 4th minute with a goal by Carlos Sosa, which was confirmed in the second half with two other goals from Néstor Cova and Walter Araújo, in the 61st and 68th minute, respectively. CHIEF sc/car