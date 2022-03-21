Dependent on hydrocarbons, the world seeks solutions to warming

While the war in Ukraine shows economic dependence on hydrocarbons, 195 countries begin on Monday to consider the adoption of a report on scenarios that would limit global warming and its devastating effects.

After more than a century and a half of economic development based on fossil energies, the global average temperature has increased by 1.1 ºC compared to the pre-industrial era, multiplying canicles, droughts, storms or devastating floods.

The new report by the UN Intergovernmental Climate Experts Group (IPCC) on solutions to reduce emissions, which will be released on 4 April after two weeks of online discussions and behind closed doors, “will paint an unsatisfactory picture of our addiction to fossil energy,” estimates Stephen Cornelius of WWF, with a the position of observer in the negotiations.

In the first part of its report published in August 2021, the IPCC highlighted the acceleration of warming and predicted that the +1.5°C threshold relative to the pre-industrial era, the most ambitious objective of the Paris agreement, could be reached around 2030.

The second, at the end of February, described as a “collection of human suffering” by the head of the UN, set a very bleak picture of past, present and future impacts on population and ecosystems, stressing that delaying action reduced the chances of a “livable future”.

The third will be on possible ways to stop warming, declining possibilities by large sectors (energy, transport, industry, agriculture...) without forgetting the issues of social acceptance and the place of technologies such as carbon capture and storage.

“There is talk of wide-ranging transformation of all major systems: energy, transport, infrastructure, construction, agriculture and food,” climate economist Céline Guivarch, co-author of the report, told AFP.

- “Humanity at the crossroads” -

Guivarch added that these are major transformations that must be “done now” if carbon neutrality is to be achieved by 2050, and stressed that “it is never too late to act” and avoid the worst.

These issues that concern the very organization of our ways of life, consumption and production can provoke heated discussions during these two weeks in which the 195 countries are going to thoroughly review line by line, word for word, the “summary for influential people who decide”, a condensate of thousands of pages of the report scientist.

And that in a context that is even more “flammable” by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, says Alden Meyer, an analyst at the E3G reflection center, who hopes the conflict will be addressed.

On the climate front, he hopes that “in the long term,” this war “will give more impetus to the need to get out of gas and oil in general.”

“It's a crucial report released as countries, companies and investors re-calibrate their plans to accelerate the rapid exit of fossil energy and the transition to sustainable food systems,” says Kaisa Kosonen, Greenpeace.

“Now more than ever, the IPCC must provide concrete and practical tools for humanity, which is at the crossroads.”

When, according to the UN, states' current commitments, if respected, would lead to a “catastrophic” warming of +2.7°C, the signatories of the Paris agreement are called upon to reinforce their ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the UN COP27 climate conference in Egypt in November.

“We know what we need to do, and for a long time (...) Our leaders must take us out of fossil energy,” insists Taryn Fransen of the World Resources Institute. “Maybe they will, or maybe they don't.”

