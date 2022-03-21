Damian Lillard is lost to injury the rest of the season, the Blazers announce

Point guard Damian Lillard will miss the rest of the NBA season due to recovering from abdominal surgery, his team, the Portland Trail Blazers, announced Monday.

The Trail Blazers reported that Lillard “made good progress in the reconditioning phase of its rehabilitation protocol and met several key benchmarks and will continue with the final phase of rehabilitation over the next few weeks.”

With a record of 26-44, the Blazers occupy twelfth place in the Western Conference and are almost eliminated from the postseason.

Portland has reached the playoffs in the last eight NBA seasons with Lillard in the lineup, reaching the Western Conference finals in 2019 where he lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Lillard, 31, averaged 24 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in 29 appearances for Portland this season.

This is the fewest number of games Lillard has played in an NBA campaign and his lowest point average in seven years.

