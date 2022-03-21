Colombian Julián Quiñones rescues draw for Atlas against Guadalajara

Guadalajara (Mexico), 20 Mar Colombian Julián Quiñones scored a last-minute goal to give the Atlas champion a 1-1 draw with Guadalajara this Sunday, in the Tapatio Classic of Mexican football. On the eleventh day of the 2022 Clausura tournament, Quiñones accepted a pass from Ecuadorian Aníbal Chalá and rescued in the 90th minute the match for his team, after Roberto Alvarado put Guadalajara ahead in the 66th minute. The duel began with impressions from both sides; Alexis Vega let go of a good offensive opportunity for Guadalajara and Argentina's Julio Furch, for Atlas. The controversy came later with a couple of arbitral decisions; in the 29th minute Roberto Alvarado escaped in an offensive by Chivas and was going to be left alone against Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, but the officer decreed a foul; then he canceled a goal by Colombian Julián Quiñones in favor of Atlas, legitimate according to the video. At the time of replacement Vega pushed a rival and provoked a skirmish that ended with the expulsions of Miguel Ponce, for Guadalajara, and Jairo Torres, for the Atlas. Guadalajara had possession of the ball in the second half; after several arrivals to the rival area, at 66 Jose Juan Macías shot on goal and Roberto Alvarado rescued a rebound from Vargas to make the 0-1. The Chivas seemed to have triumphed in the stock market, when Chalá came on the left wing and gave an assist to Quiñones, who after the goal was expelled, which left his team with nine men on the court in the final three minutes of the match. Atlas appears in fourth place in the standings with 19 points, six fewer than leader Pachuca, and Guadalajara is ninth, with 13 points. This Saturday, Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada's Pachuca beat Cruz Azul 1-0 and confirmed himself as the leader, with a goal by Erick Sánchez. The Tuzos reached 25 points, two more than the Tigres UANL, placed in the second seat, after defeating Monterrey 2-0, with goals from France's André Pierre Gignac, and Florian Thauvin. In other results, this Sunday America thrashed Toluca 3-0, this Saturday, Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre converted two goals to lead Necaxa to a 1-3 victory over the Pumas UNAM, on Friday Puebla drew 2-2 with Santos Laguna and on Thursday Queretaro led San Luis 2-1. The day will end this Sunday when Mazatlan will host León and Tijuana to Juárez FC.EFE gb/ics (photos)