Colombian forward Jesús Ferreira of FC Dallas named MLS Player of the Week

Colombian striker Jesús Ferreira, from FC Dallas, was elected MLS Player of the Week in American football on Monday, on his fourth day of the 2022 season.

Just called to the United States national team for the upcoming dates of the Concacaf qualifying for the Qatar World Cup, Ferreira scored his first goals of the season in a record manner.

The Colombian became the first player in FC Dallas history to record a treble in the span of 10 minutes or less.

Ferreira opened the scoring in the 26th minute, connecting a cross from Alan Velasco and finishing a shot under the crossbar.

Just four minutes later, he headed a ball from Nanu and completed the hat-trick — the first of his career — in the 36th minute with a strong shot in the area to give Dallas a 3-0 lead.

FC Dallas (2-1-1) returns to action on April 2, when they face the undefeated Chicago Fire (2-0-2) at Soldier Field.

meh/cl