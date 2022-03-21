Colombian Farina “dreams” to record with Nicki Minaj and is saddened by the war

Ramon Santos Lantigua Santo Domingo, 21 Mar Colombian singer Farina “dreams” one day to record with her favorite rapper, Nicki Minaj, reveals that she was “fascinated” by hearing Selena Quintanilla for the first time and expresses that the war in Ukraine “saddens” her and makes her reflect that life must be appreciated in all its dimensions. “My music is a sancocho of influences, from my family of Caribbean origin, of American, Panamanian and Jamaican artists; as a child I listened to drums, vallenatos, cumbias, but on television I discovered reggae, rap, R&B and gospel and told myself that my music would go there,” she said this Monday in conversation with Efe. Farina, who sings rap, reggaeton and other urban rhythms, is in Santo Domingo for today's premiere of the Dominican film “Flow Calle”, which she stars, and which in her opinion, “describes 90% of her own life”. Produced by Caribbean Films and directed by Dominican Frank Perozo, the film tells the story of Giselle, a girl of humble origin who has to face all sorts of obstacles to achieve her goal of success in music. MUSIC IN THE BLOOD Farina claims that her mother liked to sing and participated in competitions, while her uncles were vallenato musicians, so she always knew that popular art was her thing, but her family - in principle - did not agree with rap and urban rhythms. They wanted me to sing Colombian folklore. “At home I listened to Carlos Vives a lot, then I also loved Shakira's music (...) on one occasion one of my uncles sent me a tape by Selena Quintanilla and I was fascinated by it. Selena was ahead of time, she created technocumbia with the song 'Bidi bidi bom bom', I would have liked to collaborate with her,” he says. The one with which he does have the opportunity to do a “feature” - if the opportunity arises - is with the rapper Nicki Minaj, one of his great influences, and with it sing in English. She also admires Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Shakira, and Cardi B. The Medellin born, who sang and was nominated for the Latin Grammy last November, has made two collaborations with the controversial Dominican singer Tokisha. “We did a song, “Bitches like you”, which went viral on the social network TikTok. It has more than 20 million views on Youtube and recently we got together again to collaborate with Arcángel's latest album”, he points out. THE OBSTACLES MADE HER A “TIGER” “Before arriving at times like these when I feel sure of what I do and what I am, I faced many obstacles, I shed many tears, many doors were closed to me, but all this made me become the woman I am, the one where I have the courage to stand like a tiger and live the special moments of my career”, explains the singer of “Las nenas” and “Olvídame”. That is why she is so proud of her lead in “Flow Calle”, which was originally reserved for Dominican Natti Natasha, who could not accept the role because at the time of filming (2021) she was pregnant. “Natti is my friend, she's my sister, she's also a great artist. She was the first to tell me 'that job is yours' when they contacted me for the film, because they were looking for a rap singer and other genres”, emphasizes the artist, for whom the film is an “inspirational” material. The performance was not unknown to her, because in Colombia she starred in 2011 the television series “Three Milagros”, which quickly became one of the most watched in her country. Regarding the recent online clash between Colombia's J Balvin and Puerto Rican Resident, Farina said she had “a lot of respect” for both of them and that it is best for each one to continue their journey. “It saddens me a lot and it makes me 'down', it makes me anxious and makes me think a lot, and the pandemic made me think a lot too,” he explains what is happening in Ukraine. He claims that the war in that country after the Russian invasion tells him that he has to live 100%, because “today we are here and tomorrow we don't know where we will be”. To try to live fully he has his own libretto. “The important thing is to surround ourselves with good vibes, for me the important thing is to give people love, always talk about positive things and be with positive people who make you laugh.” CHIEF rsl/laa (photo)