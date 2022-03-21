Colombian cyclists, among the best payouts on the planet

Imagen de archivo del ciclista colombiano Egan Bernal, ganador del Giro 2021. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Cycling is undoubtedly the sport that has given the country the most joy. Pedalists such as' Cochise 'Rodríguez,' Lucho 'Herrera, Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal are among the most outstanding in the history of this national sport. However, beyond the titles, little is known in terms of numbers how much a cyclist earns. For this reason, the Calcio e Finanza portal made a ranking of the highest paid brokers in the world.

The list includes names of great importance and history in this discipline such as the British Chris Froome or the Italian Vicenzo Nibali, as well as Peter Sagan, Primoz Roglic among others.

In the top five is the current Giro d'Italia champion Egan Bernal, who ranks fifth with a salary of 2.8 million euros. For his part, Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, in the service of Ineos Grenadiers, appears in ninth place with a salary of 2.2 million euros.

You may be interested: Egan Bernal responded to those who tell him to stay away from politics

Nairo Quintana, champion of the Vuelta a España in 2016, who currently runs for the Arkea Samsic team, is ranked nineteenth on this list, with a salary of 1.9 million euros.

Another Colombian who appears in the top 20, is the runner Fernando Gaviria from the United Arab Emirates, with an annual salary of 1.8 million euros. Precisely, the highest-paid rider in the world is teammate of the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar born in La Ceja, Antioquia, who wins six million euros.

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia, United Arab Emirates): 6 million euros

2.Chris Froome (Gran Bretaña, Israel Start-Up Nation): 5,5 millones

3. Peter Sagan (Slovakia, Total Energies): 5.5 million

4. Geraint Thomas (Great Britain, Ineos-Grenadiers): 3.5 million

5. Egan Bernal (Colombia, Ineos-Grenaderos): 2.8 million

6. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland, Ineos Grenadiers): 2.5 million

7. Julian Alaphilippe (France, Quick-Step): 2.3 million

8. Alejandro Valverde (Spain, Movistar): 2.2 million

9. Richard Carapaz (Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers): 2.2 million

10. Wout van Aert (Belgium, Jumbo-Visma): 2.2 million

11. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan): 2.1 million

12. Primoz Roglic (Slovenia, Jumbo Visma): 2 million

13. Mathieu van der Poel (Holland, Alpecin-Phoenix): 2 million

14. Adam Yates (Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers): 2 million

15. Thibaut Pinot (France, Groupama-FDJ): 2 million

16. Romain Bardet (France, Team DSM): 2 million

17. Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark, Israel Start-Up Nation): 2 million

18. Elia Viviani (Italy, Ineos-Grenadiersi): 1.9 million

19. Nairo Quintana (Colombia, Arkea): 1.9 million

20. Fernando Gaviria (Colombia, United Arab Emirates): 1.8 million.

Regarding last year's roster, it should be noted that Chris Froome lost first place while Egan Bernal remains in the top five.

On the other hand, Egan Bernal continues to recover after two months of the accident he suffered in Gachancipá, Cundinamarca, when he collided with a municipal bus while training with his team. Recently, the 2019 Tour de France champion uploaded a video on his social networks where he is driving a car in the company of his girlfriend Mafe Motas.

In addition, the 'Young Wonder' has also used his Twitter account to make complaints as he did a few days ago when he commented that a tractomule almost ran over his brother while he was training.

“A mule from the same company that was trending a few days ago because it almost ran over some cyclists, almost ran over my brother,” he denounced.

KEEP READING:



