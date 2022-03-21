“CODA” and “Don't Look Up” win the writers' union awards

Guillermo Azabal Los Angeles (USA), 20 Mar (EFE News) .- The films “CODA” and “Don't Look Up” won awards this afternoon for best adapted screenplay and best original screenplay, respectively, at the American Screenwriters' Union (WGA) awards. “CODA”, which was scripted by Siân Heder based on the animated film “La Famille Bélier”, surpassed “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “West Side Story” or “tick, tick... Boom!” , also nominated in the category of best adapted screenplay. For its part, “Don't Look Up”, written by Adam McKay, won the prize in the Best Original Screenplay section above “The French Dispatch of the Liberty”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza” and “Being the Ricardos”. In a new virtual edition of the WGA, due to the uncertainty that the pandemic still causes, these two films linked to video-on-demand platforms triumphed. The fact is that “CODA” was bought by Apple - and is available on Apple TV - last year for an amount of 25 million dollars, after being awarded at the prestigious independent film festival Sundance that same year. As for “Don't Look Up”, it was produced by Netflix and, after its release in December 2021, it entered the 'top' of the most watched in the history of the platform. The Oscars will be celebrated next weekend with eyes on “The Power of the Dog” or “Dune”, the most nominated, but critics do not rule out the possibility that “CODA”, which also won in the last edition of the Actors Guild Award, may surprise. A film that has a cast of mostly deaf actors and is nominated for statuette in the sections of Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best Film. The latter also features as a finalist “Don't Look Up”, but his success is highly unlikely. Finally, with regard to the television categories of the WGA, the main winner was “Hacks” (HBO), which won the award for best comedy and best new series; while in the drama section, the triumph was won by “Succession”. EFE News gac/ics