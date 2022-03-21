Chispazo: winning results this Monday, March 21

National Lottery for Public Assistance shared the winning combination of the Chispazo draw for this March 21.

good care of your ticket, it is very valuable because it is the official proof to collect the money in case you win, keep it in a safe place and make sure it is not mistreated.

Remember that you have only 60 calendar days, counted from the day after the competition, to claim your prize. Once this period has elapsed, the right to collect the prize will have expired and its final destination will be the Treasury of the Federation for the benefit of Public Assistance.

All prizes are paid in national currency and in the terms set out on the back of the ticket as well as the regulations of the draw or in question. Forecasts will withhold the tax as stipulated in article 163 of the Income Tax Act.

The winning combination of the 8975 Chispazo draw is: 07, 11, 21, 22 and 24.

To see the live draw for this and each of the prizes made by National Lottery Predictions, go to this link.

Chispazo holds two draws a day, from Monday to Sunday, so you can participate in the following editions: Chispazo de las Tres, which takes place at 3:00pm and Chispazo Clásico, which takes place at 9:00pm.

Check out the updated list of Chispazo draw results, the number of prizes and the amounts won here. While in this link you will find each one of the historical winners of the draw.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

How do you play Chispazo?

To participate in Chispazo you have to purchase the wheel for 10 pesos, which has five squares of 28 numbers each, so that you can make different combinations. You have to choose the numbers you want to play for.

the same way, you can tell your Forecast agent to put the numbers for you into the system without having to use the steering wheel.

If you prefer to leave everything to chance, ask your Forecast agent for a Chispatico, the system will choose the numbers for you at random.

An urn will randomly deliver the spheres with their corresponding numbers. To win, the numbers must match the ones you chose, at least two, the more they match, the greater the prize.

If there are no winners for first place in a draw, the stock market is distributed among the second-place winners, if second place does not win either, the stock market is distributed among the third-place winners and so on.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

What is the National Lottery?

The National Lottery for Public Assistance is a decentralized agency of the Federal Public Administration that is responsible for the holding of draws with cash prizes for public assistance, that is, raising money for the federal government and which is reoriented to achieving equality those Mexicans are able to meet their urgent needs for themselves.

It has legal personality and its own assets, because it receives budgetary resources from the Federal Government, it self-finances with the profits of those it makes.

