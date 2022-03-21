China proposes a peace conference for the Horn of Africa this year

Nairobi, 21 Mar China wants to organize this year a peace conference for the Horn of Africa, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta reported Monday following a meeting with Beijing's special envoy for that troubled region, Xue Bing. “Kenya is a power in the Horn of Africa in terms of peace and security. We appreciate the important role that Kenya has continued to play in this effort,” said the Chinese special envoy, according to a statement issued by the Kenyan presidency. According to the official note, Xue “has submitted a proposal to hold a conference that will bring together all the countries of the region to discuss peace and development”. Although he did not specify the date of that meeting, the special envoy hinted this weekend, in statements to journalists in Nairobi, that it could be held in the first half of 2022. Kenyatta, for its part, assured the emissary that Kenya is ready to work with China and other stakeholders in support of regional peace and prosperity. “They can count on us as reliable allies and partners in efforts to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region. We do this because we know that a peaceful and stable region of the Horn of Africa means a peaceful and stable Kenya,” the president stressed. The President and the Special Envoy agreed on the need to find “local solutions to the problems affecting the Horn of Africa region”. Kenyatta and Xue, the statement added, also called on the different parties involved in the conflicts in Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia to “embrace dialogue as the best way to resolve their differences.” Xue has held meetings with Kenyan authorities since last Friday, as part of an African tour that has also taken him to Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia. CHIEF pa/yes