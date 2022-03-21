China detects 1,947 new local cases of covid-19

Beijing, 21 Mar The Chinese National Health Commission today announced the detection of 2,027 new positives for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus this Sunday, 1,947 of them for local contagion, highlighting those found in Jilin (northeast, 1,542), Fujian (southeast, 154) and Hebei (51). Health authorities also today reported 2,942 asymptomatic cases, 2,384 for local contagion, although Beijing does not count them as confirmed cases unless they manifest symptoms. The total number of such infections under observation is 18,327, of which 1,658 come from other territories. The remaining 80 cases were found among travellers from abroad in places such as Hunan (center, 18), Shanghai (east, 17), Guangxi (south, 15), among others. The National Health Commission also detailed that, until last midnight local (16.00 GMT on Sunday), 625 patients were discharged after successfully overcoming covid. The total number of active infected persons in mainland China is 21,388, 39 of whom are serious. According to the institution's accounts, since the beginning of the pandemic, 132,226 people were infected in the country, among whom 106,200 have managed to heal and 4,638 died. To date, 2,053,069 close contacts with infected persons have been monitored by medical follow-up, of which 336,223 are still under observation. CHIEF yy/mmg